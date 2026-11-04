'Ramayana: Part 2' delayed to 2028
What's the story
Producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed that Ramayana: Part 2 will now be released in 2028 instead of the previously announced 2027. The postponement is aimed at giving the team more time to complete the movie and release a grand finale. In an interview with E! News, Malhotra revealed that two master versions of Ramayana have been created, one for Indian audiences and another for international viewers.
Producer's statement
Two different versions of 'Ramayana'
Malhotra told Review Nation in another interview, "I feel like we may sit back on the drawing board and see if there's anything else that we want to add or subtract."
"Because, you know, while we say that, we also have two different versions of the same film, with two different runtimes on part one itself."
"So, depending on which way the next round of feedback goes, I'd love to not have to make two different versions."
Cast and release
More about 'Ramayana'
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
The film is produced by Yash and Malhotra.
It premiered in Los Angeles on October 28 to positive reviews and will be released in theaters on Thursday.
Malhotra has hinted that a third part might come as well.