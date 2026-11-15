'Ramayana: Part One' earns ₹70cr 2nd Saturday, ₹671cr total
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's epic Ramayana: Part One is still going strong, pulling in ₹70 crore on its second Saturday alone.
The Hindi version led the way with ₹52 crore, while South Indian languages added another ₹18 crore.
That pushes the film's total to an impressive ₹671 crore in just 10 days.
'Ramayana' eyes ₹800cr nett target
The movie saw a big jump, up 45% for Hindi and 55% in Hindi excluding the Gujarat holiday factor, and Karnataka crossed the ₹100 crore GROSS mark; the film is going to challenge the local heavyweights like Kantara and KGF Chapter 2.
While Ramayana trails behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it's still got a shot at hitting the ₹800 crore nett mark in Hindi, unless it shows a stronger trend over the coming days than Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
New releases might bring some competition, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, but for now, Ramayana is holding its ground.