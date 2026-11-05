'Ramayana: Part One - The Introduction' nets ₹78cr advance bookings
Ramayana: Part One - The Introduction just dropped in theaters on Diwali, and it's already making waves.
With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the film raked in a massive ₹78 crore from advance bookings before opening day.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, this release is definitely grabbing attention.
'Ramayana' delays part 2, previews 'Eetha'
The movie aims to give Indian cinema a fresh look with its epic visuals and immersive storytelling.
Kunal Kapoor (who plays Lord Indra Dev) even called his time on set "almost meditative."
To keep up the quality after such a strong start, the team has delayed Part Two.
As a bonus for moviegoers, the Ramayana release also included a sneak peek at Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha.