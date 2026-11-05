'Ramayana: Part One - The Introduction' nets ₹78cr advance bookings

Ramayana: Part One - The Introduction just dropped in theaters on Diwali, and it's already making waves.

With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the film raked in a massive ₹78 crore from advance bookings before opening day.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, this release is definitely grabbing attention.