'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' $500 million spectacle meets mixed reviews
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, now out worldwide, is making waves for its massive $500 million budget and Hollywood-style effects.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, the film reimagines the classic Hindu epic with modern flair, just in time for Diwali.
But while it's visually stunning, critics can't quite agree on whether it truly delivers.
Critics split on spectacle versus narrative
Some reviewers are all in on the spectacle, Hindustan Times called out the "I am happy to report, all that money shows on screen," with a solid four stars.
Others feel the story gets lost in all that shine; NDTV gave it three stars, saying the narrative sometimes takes a backseat.
Aims to connect generations, spark debate
The film drops at a moment when Ramayana's cultural and political relevance in India is huge.
With music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, plus nods to tradition alongside new tech, this project aims to connect generations and spark plenty of debate along the way.