'Ramayana' registers bumper Monday; crosses ₹600cr in 5 days
What's the story
The epic film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has crossed the ₹600 crore mark in global earnings. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial witnessed a massive jump in its box office collection on Day 5, raking in a net of ₹107.5 crore across 23,862 shows. This brought the total India gross collection to an impressive ₹413.9 crore and the worldwide gross collection to around ₹663.9 crore!
Collection details
Day-wise breakdown of the film's India net collection
The film had a strong start with ₹64.85 crore on its opening day, November 5, followed by ₹48.05 crore on the second day.
On Day 3, it saw a surge in collections with ₹69.8 crore, and on Day 4, it added another ₹56.15 crore to its tally.
The film's total India net collection now stands at an impressive ₹346.35 crore!
Worldwide success
International collection and worldwide gross update
On the international front, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend added ₹25 crore to its collection on Day 5. This took the total overseas gross to a whopping ₹250 crore!
The film's worldwide gross collection now stands at an impressive ₹663.9 crore, further solidifying its status as a box office hit.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features an ensemble cast including Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi, Raghav Juyal, and Sunny Deol.
The film is backed by Namit Malhotra, and the second part is set to release on Diwali 2028.