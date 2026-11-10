'Ramayana' registers bumper Monday; crosses ₹600cr in 5 days 

The film had a strong start with ₹64.85 crore on its opening day, November 5, followed by ₹48.05 crore on the second day.

On Day 3, it saw a surge in collections with ₹69.8 crore, and on Day 4, it added another ₹56.15 crore to its tally.

The film's total India net collection now stands at an impressive ₹346.35 crore!