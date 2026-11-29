'We all wish for that': 'Ramayana' producer on Oscar hopes
What's the story
In a recent interview with Times Navabharath, Namit Malhotra, the producer of Ramayana, discussed the film's global response and its potential Oscar prospects. He emphasized that the international acclaim for Ramayana is an achievement in itself, irrespective of whether it wins an Oscar. "We all wish for that," he said when asked about his hopes for an Oscar win. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.
Film's success
'Ramayana's achievements are immense'
Malhotra further added, "India has already won eight Oscars in the past, in the last 11 years. So let me tell you what Ramayana has achieved now is immense."
"The amount of love, pride, and confidence we are getting now, we cannot narrow it down and equate it to the Oscars. And just because we don't win an Oscar doesn't mean our work is not good."
Audience reaction
Malhotra on international audience's response
Malhotra also spoke about the positive response from international audiences.
He said, "This, of course, will give us global recognition. Every American who has watched the film has given a positive response."
"The audience reaction is good from them. They have compared it to several films such as Avatar."
"We as a country should feel proud that the world is taking notice of Ramayana."
Oscar nomination
'Ramayana' is competing with these films
Ramayana is one of the 20 films being considered for the Best Visual Effects category at the 99th Academy Awards, reported Variety.
The film will compete with Hollywood biggies like Dune: Part Three, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey, Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, and Avengers: Doomsday, among others.
Japanese blockbuster Godzilla: Minus Zero is also among the contenders.
The final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 21 before the ceremony on March 14 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.