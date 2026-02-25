'Ramayana' rough cut screened in LA; visuals, grand scale praised

A rough cut of Ramayana: Part I was screened to a select audience in Los Angeles on Monday, nine months before its release. The screening at the Cinemark Playa Vista theater received positive initial reactions from viewers aged between 18 and 60, per a report by The Week. People praised the film's scale, visual effects, and storytelling.

Audience reaction Film's visual ambition and rooted storytelling are highlights The first cut and not the final edition of Ramayana was screened in Los Angeles. Early reactions suggest that viewers were impressed by the film's world-building, VFX, and cinematic ambition. Many have noted its visual grandeur. Apart from the visuals, the strongest praise has been for Ramayana's rooted storytelling. The makers have reportedly retained the essence, depth, and moral philosophy of the epic. The film focuses on relationships, duty, sacrifice, and inner conflict, just like the epic Ramayana.

Production update Cast of 'Ramayana' With the first-cut feedback generating strong buzz, makers are expected to move into the final post-production phase. This will include polishing visual effects, background score, and editing. Industry insiders believe Ramayana is shaping up to be a global cinematic event aimed at appealing to both Indian and international viewers. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Yash as Ravan.

