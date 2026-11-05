'Ramayana' tickets cost ₹5,840 for 2 seats, fans demand cuts
Entertainment
The new Ramayana movie is finally out, but instead of celebrating, fans are upset over sky-high ticket prices, some as much as ₹5,840 for just two seats.
Social media is full of posts sharing pricey screenshots (like ₹3,824 in Bengaluru), with many people calling for lower rates so everyone can enjoy the film.
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Despite starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi and being based on a story loved by generations, talk has shifted from the film itself to its expensive tickets.
Regular 2-D seats are going for ₹350 to ₹450, while IMAX 3-D can cost up to ₹1,100.
Many say these prices make it tough for families, especially during festival season, and some are even threatening to skip the movie altogether unless things change.