'Ramayana' trailer to be launched at San Diego Comic-Con?
What's the story
The team of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is reportedly in advanced talks with San Diego Comic-Con for a grand trailer launch in July. This comes after the film received positive feedback during a focus group screening in Los Angeles earlier this week. The move aims to give the epic a global platform and reach audiences worldwide.
Global reach
Film to be presented as a 'cinematic spectacle'
An industry insider told Mid-Day, "Comic-Con gives it a global platform. The idea is to present the mythological drama not just as an Indian epic, but as a cinematic spectacle to the world." "The feedback at the screening has strengthened the team's belief that the film can travel across cultures." The movie may also be screened at major film festivals before its November release.
Special event
Live musical event with Hans Zimmer, AR Rahman in October
In addition to the trailer launch, producer Namit Malhotra and Tiwari are also reportedly planning a live musical event in October. This event will feature renowned composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The film is being produced by Malhotra and also stars Lara Dutta and Sunny Deol.