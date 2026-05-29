'John Rambo': Release date, cast, and more about the prequel
What's the story
The upcoming prequel to the popular Rambo franchise, titled John Rambo, will be released on June 4, 2027, confirmed Variety. The movie is an origin story set before the events of First Blood (1982), which starred Sylvester Stallone and kick-started the franchise. The series follows John Rambo, a US Army Special Forces veteran haunted by his Vietnam War experiences. The film is directed by Jalmari Helander (Sisu) and written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.
Casting details
Cast of the film
Noah Centineo will take over the role of John Rambo, originally played by Stallone. He will be joined by David Harbour, who plays Major Trautman. The film also stars Yao and James Franco in undisclosed roles. Other cast members include Jason Tobin, Quincy Isaiah, Jefferson White, and Tayme Thapthimthong. The film is backed by Kevin King Templeton, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco.
Franchise history
Other films in the 'Rambo' franchise
The Rambo series includes Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008), and Rambo: Last Blood (2019). The films revolve around John Rambo, who uses his military skills to fight corrupt law enforcement officers, drug cartels, and enemy troops. The franchise has been a major success since its inception with Stallone's portrayal of the character in First Blood.