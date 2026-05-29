Noah Centineo will star in the prequel

'John Rambo': Release date, cast, and more about the prequel

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:44 am May 29, 202611:44 am

What's the story

The upcoming prequel to the popular Rambo franchise, titled John Rambo, will be released on June 4, 2027, confirmed Variety. The movie is an origin story set before the events of First Blood (1982), which starred Sylvester Stallone and kick-started the franchise. The series follows John Rambo, a US Army Special Forces veteran haunted by his Vietnam War experiences. The film is directed by Jalmari Helander (Sisu) and written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.