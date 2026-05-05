Ramos of 'Parenthood' announces 1st pregnancy with Spicer on Instagram
Entertainment
Sarah Ramos, an actress on Parenthood, just announced she's expecting her first child with husband Matt Spicer.
She shared the news on Instagram with fun photos: think balloons, a "Baby Spice" cake (a cute nod to Spicer's last name), and her signature playful vibe.
Ramos spotlights adoptable puppies at shower
Ramos kept things light in her caption: "Surprise! If you're not surprised I'm pregnant, act like it!"
Her baby shower was extra sweet: she also spotlighted adoptable puppies from @thelabellefoundation.
Ramos and Spicer, who got married in Las Vegas with an Elvis impersonator on October 25, 2020, were showered with love from celebrity friends after sharing their happy news.