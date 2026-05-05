Ramos of 'Parenthood' announces 1st pregnancy with Spicer on Instagram

Ramos spotlights adoptable puppies at shower

Ramos kept things light in her caption: "Surprise! If you're not surprised I'm pregnant, act like it!"

Her baby shower was extra sweet: she also spotlighted adoptable puppies from @thelabellefoundation.

Ramos and Spicer, who got married in Las Vegas with an Elvis impersonator on October 25, 2020, were showered with love from celebrity friends after sharing their happy news.