Is Ramya Krishnan separated from husband Krishna Vamsi?
What's the story
Veteran South Indian actor Ramya Krishnan recently addressed rumors about her marriage to filmmaker Krishna Vamsi. Speaking on Raw Talks with VK, she clarified that they are still married and living in separate cities due to their professional commitments. "We're still married, but we are conveniently happily living in two different cities. It's 100% because of the profession," she said.
Professional commitments
Krishnan reveals the reason behind their separate living arrangement
Krishnan revealed that their separate living arrangement started when she was working on television serials while her family lived in Hyderabad.
Her work required her to travel to Chennai every 15 days, which began affecting their son Rithwik's health.
"Every time I would leave the city, he would start falling sick," she said.
After discussing this with Vamsi, they decided to enroll Rithwik in a school in Chennai.
Relationship dynamics
The positive impact of living separately
Krishnan spoke about how living separately has positively impacted their relationship.
She said, "We're better friends now instead of fighting all the time," implying that having their own space has been beneficial for their marriage.
In a humorous revelation, she shared that Vamsi had suggested before they got married that they could live together without getting married.
Reflecting on this proposal, she joked that she should have agreed back then.
Personal and professional milestones
More about the couple and Krishnan's prolific career
Krishnan and Vamsi got married in 2003 after working together on the Telugu film Chandralekha (1998). They have a son named Rithwik Vamsi.
Krishnan has had a prolific career across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi cinema. She is known for her roles in films like Padayappa and the Baahubali franchise.
On the other hand, Vamsi is famous for directing Telugu films such as Gulabi, Ninne Pelladata, Sindhooram, and Murari.