Is Ramya Krishnan separated from husband Krishna Vamsi?

Krishnan revealed that their separate living arrangement started when she was working on television serials while her family lived in Hyderabad.

Her work required her to travel to Chennai every 15 days, which began affecting their son Rithwik's health.

"Every time I would leave the city, he would start falling sick," she said.

After discussing this with Vamsi, they decided to enroll Rithwik in a school in Chennai.