Rana Daggubati calls AI a tool for 'creativity,' 'efficiency'

Actor-producer Rana Daggubati , known for his work in films like Baahubali, has shared his thoughts on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on cinema. In an interview with Variety India, he said that while AI will be used as an efficiency tool in creative processes, it can never fully replace human creativity.

Efficiency perspective 'I think AI is going to do that...' Daggubati explained, "Like every other technology that came to enhance some kind of efficiency in our lives." "Take the internet, for example...Things like messaging or posts that took longer became immediate." "I think AI is going to do that in a much more real manner." "But if you're asking in the context of creativity, trauma is something AI cannot create." "For creativity...it will only be a tool. For a long period of time...it will continue to be an efficiency tool."

Cinema perspective 'Films that are human will become far more important...' Daggubati also discussed how AI will affect the film industry. "Films that are human will become far more important because this is the only place where you will start to feel things, understand trauma, and appreciate the beauty of what is real," he said. "Till now, we were always about creating these large worlds, creating these universes. Now I think the real universe will be stuff that's real."

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