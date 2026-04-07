'Neelira': Rana Daggubati's war film 'takes a human angle'

Rana Daggubati , who produced the Tamil film Neelira, recently spoke about his fascination with the project. The movie, set during the Eelam War in Sri Lanka in 1988, follows a family caught in the crossfire between India's peacekeeping force and a local militant group. Daggubati told Mid-Day, "You've seen so many films about war, but this one takes a human angle." "Today, we're constantly hearing what world leaders are saying...but that's a high-level view of what's going on."

Film's approach 'Most war films take sides...' Daggubati emphasized that Neelira doesn't take sides in the conflict. "Most war films take sides. One side is good, the other is bad. That's the usual narrative." "This film throws that out; it doesn't stand with anyone. It's humans against war." The movie focuses on how wars impact everyday lives, a theme Daggubati found compelling and relevant even today as global conflicts continue to affect ordinary people.

Industry insight 'A lot of drama has moved to long-form series...' Daggubati also shared his thoughts on the future of war films in Indian cinema. He noted that many dramas have shifted to long-form series and short-form content, leaving feature films in a precarious position. "A lot of drama has moved to long-form series. People are also consuming short-form content," he said, adding that this trend could lead to more risk-averse storytelling in cinema.

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