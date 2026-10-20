Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' sees decline; total nears ₹45cr

Ranabaali's total India gross collections stand at ₹34.35 crore after four days of release.

The film's overseas numbers also contributed to its overall earnings, adding ₹50 lakh on Day 4 alone.

This brings the total overseas gross to ₹9.5 crore, with the worldwide gross collection now standing at a promising ₹43.85 crore and eyeing the ₹50 crore mark soon.