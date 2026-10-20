Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' sees decline; total nears ₹45cr
What's the story
The much-anticipated period drama Ranabaali, starring real-life couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, witnessed a 28% drop in its box office collection on Monday. The film raked in over ₹5.4 crore on Day 4. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, it hit theaters on October 16 to mixed reviews. Despite the decline, the movie's India net collections have reached ₹29.45 crore so far.
Box office performance
'Ranabaali' overseas and global haul
Ranabaali's total India gross collections stand at ₹34.35 crore after four days of release.
The film's overseas numbers also contributed to its overall earnings, adding ₹50 lakh on Day 4 alone.
This brings the total overseas gross to ₹9.5 crore, with the worldwide gross collection now standing at a promising ₹43.85 crore and eyeing the ₹50 crore mark soon.
Theater occupancy
Day-wise collection and film in numbers
Ranabaali had an overall theater occupancy rate of 43.83% on Monday.
The film started with a morning occupancy of 26.08%, which increased to 51.85% in the afternoon before dropping slightly to 47.62% during the evening and rising again to 49.77% at night.
The film's day-wise collection has been as follows: ₹9.25cr (Day 1), ₹7.3cr (Day 2), ₹7.5cr (Day 3), and ₹5.4cr (Day 4).
Film's theme
Everything to know about 'Ranabaali'
Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule and the Madras Famine of 1876-1878, Ranabaali delves into the struggles faced by people in Rayalaseema.
Deverakonda plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, who fights against colonial exploitation and British atrocities.
Mandanna plays Jayamma, who is central to his personal journey.
The film also features Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo as Sir Theodore Hector, the antagonist.