When, where to watch 'Ranabaali' documentary series

The documentary series, titled Ranabaali Never Forget, is based on two years of extensive research.

In a social media post, Mythri Movie Makers said, "2 years of research. 150 years of forgotten history."

'What we were told was only one version. What happened was far more devastating."

The first episode will premiere on September 28 and will be available on the production house's social media channels.

Deverakonda, Mandanna, and Sankrityan will appear in the episodes.