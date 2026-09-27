When, where to watch 'Ranabaali' documentary series
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming period action drama, Ranabaali, are set to release a four-part documentary series. The project will delve into the historical context that inspired the film. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and will hit theaters on October 16, 2026.
Documentary details
Documentary series based on 2 years of research
The documentary series, titled Ranabaali Never Forget, is based on two years of extensive research.
In a social media post, Mythri Movie Makers said, "2 years of research. 150 years of forgotten history."
'What we were told was only one version. What happened was far more devastating."
The first episode will premiere on September 28 and will be available on the production house's social media channels.
Deverakonda, Mandanna, and Sankrityan will appear in the episodes.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ranabaali'
In Ranabaali, Deverakonda plays the titular character while Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife and partner in the fight against colonial oppression.
The film marks the reunion of real-life couple Deverakonda and Mandanna after a long time; they were last seen together in Dear Comrade.
Mandanna is also awaiting the release of the tribal actioner, Mysaa.