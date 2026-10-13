Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' cleared by CBFC with 0 cuts

Ranabaali isn't a typical biopic or a direct retelling of one historical figure's life. Instead, it is set in the British colonial era and showcases the plight of people living in Rayalaseema.

Deverakonda plays the titular role of Ranabaali, a Telugu man from Rayalaseema who stands up against British oppression.

Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma, who stands by him in this fight.