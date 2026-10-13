Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' cleared by CBFC with 0 cuts
What's the story
The upcoming film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has reportedly been awarded a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This news comes amid heightened excitement for the project. The certification was granted without any cuts being suggested, according to a report by Aakashavaani.
Film's backdrop
Plot of 'Ranabaali'
Ranabaali isn't a typical biopic or a direct retelling of one historical figure's life. Instead, it is set in the British colonial era and showcases the plight of people living in Rayalaseema.
Deverakonda plays the titular role of Ranabaali, a Telugu man from Rayalaseema who stands up against British oppression.
Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma, who stands by him in this fight.
Cast details
Cast of the film
Ranabaali also features Arnold Vosloo as Sir Theodore Hector, an English oppressor.
In the recently released teaser and trailer, Ranabaali is portrayed as a legendary figure who refuses to accept the exploitation of his people. However, it should be noted that he has not been established as a specific historical personality.
The film marks another collaboration between Deverakonda and Mandanna after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.
Production details
Everything to know about 'Ranabaali'
Ranabaali is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film is presented by T-Series.
It will be released worldwide on Friday, October 16, 2026, just a day after Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 hits the screens.