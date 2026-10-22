Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' remains strong; earns ₹60cr in 6 days
What's the story
The Telugu film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection on the sixth day of release. The film raked in ₹5.5 crore across 2,232 shows on Wednesday (Day 6), bringing its total India gross collections to ₹48.9 crore and total India net collections to ₹42.05 crore so far, reported Sacnilk.
Decline in earnings
'Ranabaali's collection in overseas markets and worldwide gross
The Day 6 collection of ₹5.5 crore marks a 22.5% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹7.1 crore.
Overseas, the film added another ₹0.5 crore to its coffers on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to ₹10.75 crore so far and pushing the worldwide gross collection to ₹59.65 crore, per Sacnilk.
Regional performance
Overall occupancy of the film on Day 6
The overall occupancy for Ranabaali on Day 6 stood at 40.44%.
The film's occupancy was highest in Vizag-Visakhapatnam at 63.8%, followed by Warangal (81%) and Hyderabad (47%).
In Chennai, the film saw an occupancy of 21.8%, while it was a mere 5.7% in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ranabaali'
Ranabaali is a period action drama set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876-78 in Rayalaseema. The story revolves around a horseman who leads a fierce local resistance against British colonial rule.
The film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, has Deverakonda and Mandanna in lead roles. It was released on October 16.