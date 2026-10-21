Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' grows; collects ₹50cr in 5 days
What's the story
The Telugu film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has shown a significant increase in its box office collection on Day 5. The movie raked in a net of ₹6.75 crore across 2,237 shows on Tuesday, marking a 25% rise from the previous day's net collection of ₹5.4 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹42.15 crore and total India net collections to ₹36.2 crore so far!
Box office performance
Looking at the film's box office journey so far
Ranabaali's Day 5 collection is a continuation of its strong performance at the box office.
The film had a solid opening with ₹9.25 crore on Day 1 (October 16), followed by collections of ₹7.3 crore and ₹7.5 crore on Days 2 and 3, respectively.
Despite a drop to ₹5.4 crore on Day 4, it bounced back with a significant increase on Day 5!
Global reach
'Ranabaali' crosses ₹50 crore mark in just 5 days!
The overseas collections of Ranabaali also contributed to its overall success. The film collected ₹0.75 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹10.5 crore so far.
This pushes the worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹52.4 crore!
The film's impressive performance at the box office is a testament to its popularity among audiences and the star power of Deverakonda and Mandanna!