Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' grows; collects ₹50cr in 5 days

Ranabaali's Day 5 collection is a continuation of its strong performance at the box office.

The film had a solid opening with ₹9.25 crore on Day 1 (October 16), followed by collections of ₹7.3 crore and ₹7.5 crore on Days 2 and 3, respectively.

Despite a drop to ₹5.4 crore on Day 4, it bounced back with a significant increase on Day 5!