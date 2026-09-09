'Ranabaali' teaser: Vijay Deverakonda leads raw retelling of horrific famine
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has released its teaser. Set against the backdrop of a turbulent period in Indian history, the movie is inspired by the devastating Madras Famine of 1876-1878. This famine impacted large parts of southern and western India and remains one of the darkest humanitarian tragedies during India's colonial era, which led to around eight million deaths.
Teaser highlights
Characters and their journey in the film
The teaser introduces Deverakonda as Ranabaali, who stands up against oppression in Rayalaseema. Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife and companion on this journey.
Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo is seen as Sir Theodore Hector, an English oppressor.
The film promises to depict the culture, landscape, and dialect of Rayalaseema authentically through its historical setting and spiritual elements.
Cast reunion
Deverakonda-Mandanna's reunion and more
One of the biggest highlights of Ranabaali is the reunion of Deverakonda and Mandanna.
The beloved on-screen couple is back in a completely different setting, moving away from their romantic roles to portray characters living in a violent and difficult era. This is also their first film together after getting married in real life.
The film's background score by celebrated composer duo Ajay-Atul adds to the scale and intensity of the teaser.
Release date
Release date and director details
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali is a big-scale period spectacle based on the eternal conflict between good and evil.
The film is set to be released during the pre-Dussehra weekend on October 16, aiming to become one of the biggest festive releases of the year.