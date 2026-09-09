'Ranabaali' teaser: Vijay Deverakonda leads raw retelling of horrific famine

One of the biggest highlights of Ranabaali is the reunion of Deverakonda and Mandanna.

The beloved on-screen couple is back in a completely different setting, moving away from their romantic roles to portray characters living in a violent and difficult era. This is also their first film together after getting married in real life.

The film's background score by celebrated composer duo Ajay-Atul adds to the scale and intensity of the teaser.