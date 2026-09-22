'Ranabaali': See Vijay-Rashmika's swoon-worthy chemistry in 'Endhayya Saami'

Ranabaali, set in the late 1800s, tells the story of a fierce warrior, Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, who fights against British colonial forces.

The film also stars Arnold Vosloo as the main antagonist.

Initially scheduled to release on September 11, it was pushed to October 16 due to Mandanna's injury while shooting Mysaa.

However, the team recently confirmed that they have wrapped up filming for Ranabaali.