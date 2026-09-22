'Ranabaali': See Vijay-Rashmika's swoon-worthy chemistry in 'Endhayya Saami'
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has released its first single titled Endhayya Saami. The song is composed by Ajay-Atul, and the lyrics are penned in Telugu by SaraswatiPutra Ramajogaiah Sastry. The track is sung by Shweta Mohan and Ajay Gogavale. It also features scenes from the film that give us a glimpse into the love story of its lead characters.
Film details
This is what 'Ranabaali' is about
Ranabaali, set in the late 1800s, tells the story of a fierce warrior, Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, who fights against British colonial forces.
The film also stars Arnold Vosloo as the main antagonist.
Initially scheduled to release on September 11, it was pushed to October 16 due to Mandanna's injury while shooting Mysaa.
However, the team recently confirmed that they have wrapped up filming for Ranabaali.
Twitter Post
Listen to the song here
Let us fall in love with Ranabaali, Jayamma— T-Series
& their beautiful world ❤️#Ranabaalifirst single lyrical video out now 🎼💕
▶️https://t.co/oRLI3f5AvI#EndhayyaSaami – Telugu#YedhayyaSaami – Tamil#EntheKannaala – Malayalam#EnayyaSaami - Kannada#OMereSaajan - Hindi pic.twitter.com/W1unTltw1T
South (@tseriessouth) September 22, 2026
Future films
Other upcoming films of the lead actors
Apart from Ranabaali, Deverakonda is also working on Rowdy Janardhana, an action drama helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola.
The film will be released in theaters in December 2026.
He has also announced a project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv, tentatively titled VDxShouryuv.
Meanwhile, Mandanna is headlining the action movie Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle, which will be released on November 27, 2026.