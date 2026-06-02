Ranaut backs Singh publicly amid 'Don 3' ban reports Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

Kangana Ranaut is standing up for Ranveer Singh after reports he's facing a ban linked to Don 3.

At an event for her new film, she shared that having enemies often means you're doing something right, and encouraged Ranveer to see the backlash as a sign of his success.

Her message: "When your stature is high, you get more enemies" and "It is a good thing."