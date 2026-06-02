Ranaut backs Singh publicly amid 'Don 3' ban reports
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut is standing up for Ranveer Singh after reports he's facing a ban linked to Don 3.
At an event for her new film, she shared that having enemies often means you're doing something right, and encouraged Ranveer to see the backlash as a sign of his success.
Her message: "When your stature is high, you get more enemies" and "It is a good thing."
Ranaut recalls facing bans herself
Kangana knows what it's like to be in the spotlight and face criticism: she's dealt with bans herself.
She pointed out that big achievements usually bring challenges, saying, "When you succeed in life then all kinds of obstacles come in the way."
Her support for Ranveer highlights how setbacks can actually mark growth and accomplishment in the industry.