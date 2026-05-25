Ranaut calls for red carpet inclusivity, defends Bachchan's Cannes gown Entertainment May 25, 2026

Kangana Ranaut has spoken out in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who faced online trolling for her bold blue mermaid gown at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Kangana called out critics on social media, saying, "Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don't you show what you got?"

She also highlighted the importance of seeing more older women on red carpets and encouraged everyone to embrace inclusivity.