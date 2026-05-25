Ranaut calls for red carpet inclusivity, defends Bachchan's Cannes gown
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut has spoken out in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who faced online trolling for her bold blue mermaid gown at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
Kangana called out critics on social media, saying, "Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don't you show what you got?"
She also highlighted the importance of seeing more older women on red carpets and encouraged everyone to embrace inclusivity.
Ranaut spotlights ageism in film industry
Kangana's comments shine a light on how women, especially as they get older, are judged harshly for their looks in the film industry.
By defending Aishwarya and urging respect for diversity, she's pushing back against ageism that still lingers in the entertainment industry.