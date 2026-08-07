Ranaut calls Gen Z India's biggest strength and criticizes opposition
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP and actor, says Gen Z is India's "biggest strength" and credits them for the government's long time in power.
She feels it's unfair to judge Gen Z based on a few protesters' actions.
Ranaut also took aim at opposition parties for disrupting Parliament and causing problems for the public.
Ranaut praises students after Instagram controversy
Ranaut highlighted students in Jharkhand protesting "peacefully and responsibly," showing that youth can make a positive impact.
She also applauded young Indian athletes dedicating their wins to PM Modi and the country.
This comes just days after her controversial Instagram stories, where she harshly criticized Gen Z, especially "young Hindu women."
Her remarks contrasted with her recent praise of Gen Z as India's "biggest strength."