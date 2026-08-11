Ranaut rebukes Shah on Instagram, calls him 'lomdi' over protests

Ranaut also called out Shah for not mentioning the recent student protests in Jharkhand, where job seekers faced police force while protesting exam issues.

The situation has sparked political debate, with Ranaut raising the issue in Parliament and saying, "First of all, look at what is happening in Jharkhand. The children are being subjected to atrocities. They have been beaten very brutally. Water cannons and tear gas are being used against them. We are demanding answers on this."

The exchange highlights ongoing questions about whether celebrities should speak up during big social moments.