Ranaut rebukes Shah on Instagram, calls him 'lomdi' over protests
Kangana Ranaut fired back at Naseeruddin Shah on Instagram after he criticized celebrities for staying quiet during student protests.
She called him a "lomdi" and said she'd "rather be a dog" for its loyalty, responding to his comment that "a dog with a bone in its mouth can't bark," a dig at actors not speaking up.
Ranaut raises Jharkhand protests in Parliament
Ranaut also called out Shah for not mentioning the recent student protests in Jharkhand, where job seekers faced police force while protesting exam issues.
The situation has sparked political debate, with Ranaut raising the issue in Parliament and saying, "First of all, look at what is happening in Jharkhand. The children are being subjected to atrocities. They have been beaten very brutally. Water cannons and tear gas are being used against them. We are demanding answers on this."
The exchange highlights ongoing questions about whether celebrities should speak up during big social moments.