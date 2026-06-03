Ranaut wears ivory Kanjeevaram at 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' trailer
Entertainment
At the trailer launch of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana Ranaut turned heads in an ivory Kanjeevaram silk saree by Gaurang Shah, featuring a rich purple border and gold zari details.
The film, which spotlights unsung heroes of the November 26 attacks, is set to release on June 12.
Ranaut pairs weaving with mochi embroidery
Kangana's look combined classic weaving with Mochi embroidery for a fresh twist. She finished it off with bold jewelry and simple bangles.
Soft waves in her hair, fresh flowers, and natural makeup kept things elegant but relaxed, letting the saree do all the talking.