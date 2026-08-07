Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' lands on ZEE5 August 14

Kangana Ranaut's new film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, is dropping on ZEE5 from August 14. After its June 12 theatrical release, the movie, directed by Manoj Tapadia, brings to screen the real-life courage shown during the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks.

ZEE5 announced the OTT release with a fresh trailer on Instagram.