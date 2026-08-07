Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' lands on ZEE5 August 14
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut's new film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, is dropping on ZEE5 from August 14. After its June 12 theatrical release, the movie, directed by Manoj Tapadia, brings to screen the real-life courage shown during the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks.
ZEE5 announced the OTT release with a fresh trailer on Instagram.
'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' inspired by Kulthe
Set in Cama and Albless Hospital, the film follows Gita Madhav Gandhare (Ranaut) and other nurses as they protect patients, including newborns, when terrorists storm in.
Inspired by nurse Anjali Kulthe's bravery, it features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Rasika Agashe alongside Ranaut.
Fans are buzzing online about rewatching these powerful moments when it streams!