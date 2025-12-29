'Love & War': Ranbir-Alia-Vicky starrer shoot extended to May 2026

The delay in the production of Love & War has resulted in Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal blocking their schedules until May 2026. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "All their prior commitments stand delayed due to the increase in shoot days for Love & War." "There's no way for Love & War to release in June." The source added, "Bhansali is now making an attempt to bring it on the big screen in August or September 2026."

Budget implications

Delay in production has increased 'Love & War' budget

The source further explained, "This has left some of the members of the Ramayana team disappointed, as they were hoping for a gap of at least six months between Love & War and Ramayana [releasing on Diwali 2026]." "The delay in shoots has also resulted in an increase of budgets for Love & War." The final release date of the film will reportedly be revealed in January.