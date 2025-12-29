'Love & War': Ranbir-Alia-Vicky starrer shoot extended to May 2026
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, has reportedly been delayed yet again. Originally scheduled for a December 2025 release after starting production in November 2024, it's now eyeing an August-September 2026 release, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Production schedule
Kapoor, Bhatt, Kaushal have blocked calendars till May 2026
The delay in the production of Love & War has resulted in Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal blocking their schedules until May 2026. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "All their prior commitments stand delayed due to the increase in shoot days for Love & War." "There's no way for Love & War to release in June." The source added, "Bhansali is now making an attempt to bring it on the big screen in August or September 2026."
Budget implications
Delay in production has increased 'Love & War' budget
The source further explained, "This has left some of the members of the Ramayana team disappointed, as they were hoping for a gap of at least six months between Love & War and Ramayana [releasing on Diwali 2026]." "The delay in shoots has also resulted in an increase of budgets for Love & War." The final release date of the film will reportedly be revealed in January.