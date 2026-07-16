Ranbir Kapoor gets conjunctivitis right before 'Ramayana' trailer launch
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly contracted conjunctivitis, popularly known as pink eye, just days before the much-anticipated trailer launch of his upcoming film Ramayana. The eye infection is believed to have come from his daughter Raha, who had it first. Despite this setback, Kapoor is determined to attend the star-studded event in Delhi on Saturday, July 18. He might be seen wearing black glasses as a precautionary measure during the event.
Actor's dedication
'And like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too'
A source close to the film told Hindustan Times, "Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too."
The source added that despite the discomfort, Kapoor is committed to attending the event. "As Team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, RK...will maybe seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution."
Event details
'Ramayana' trailer to be launched in Delhi
The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's mythological film Ramayana is set to be unveiled on July 18 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
The event will be led by director Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, with several cast members expected to attend.
However, it is still unclear if Yash (Ravana) and Sunny Deol (Lord Hanuman) will join the launch.
Global promotion
'Ramayana' to be showcased at San Diego Comic-Con
After the Delhi event, Ramayana will continue its global promotional journey with a special showcase at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23.
This makes it only the second Indian film after Kalki 2898 AD to be presented at this prestigious event.
Kapoor, Yash, and Malhotra are expected to attend this international showcase.
The film is produced by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations and will release in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.