Ranbir Kapoor gets conjunctivitis right before 'Ramayana' trailer launch 

A source close to the film told Hindustan Times, "Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too."

The source added that despite the discomfort, Kapoor is committed to attending the event. "As Team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, RK...will maybe seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution."