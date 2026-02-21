Ranbir Kapoor is building a new R.K. Studio in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor is reviving his legendary family's film legacy by leasing five massive floors—reported variously as about 250,000 sq ft or about 9,000 sq ft—at Kanakia Wall Street in Mumbai. The deal, reported in February 2026, marks a fresh start for the iconic R.K. Studios, which his grandfather Raj Kapoor founded back in 1948.

The new studio will have modern facilities The new space is packed with modern features: a huge LED soundstage, multiple VFX and AI suites, music studios, editing bays, dubbing rooms—even a family temple.

There are also two private screens for screenings and loads of post-production rooms.

The top floor will have luxury green rooms, a cafeteria for 400 people, and climate-controlled storage for thousands of memorabilia items.

Ranbir is also making space for family It's not just about filmmaking—Ranbir is making room for family too. Offices for Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Nitasha Nanda are expected to be housed here.

If all goes as planned with approvals from BMC and FSSAI, the new studio should be buzzing by June 2026.