Ranbir Kapoor becomes only Bollywood celeb in 'TIME 100' list

In a remarkable achievement, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has been included among the 100 most influential people by TIME Magazine. This recognition makes him the only Indian actor to feature on this prestigious list for 2026. The annual compilation includes global pioneers, leaders, titans, artists, innovators, and icons from various fields. Other notable Indians on the list include celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and Google CEO Sundar Pichai .

Profile Ayushmann Khurrana penned Kapoor's profile Kapoor's profile on the TIME 100 list was written by fellow Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. In his write-up, Khurrana emphasized that Kapoor has moved beyond the chatter about box office and weekend collections in Bollywood. He described Kapoor as an actor who shifts something "quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience."

Cultural impact 'He represents an India that is finally learning to listen' Khurrana further wrote, "In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint." "He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity. Globally, actors like Ranbir become important cultural bridges." "He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity."

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