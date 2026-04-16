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Ranbir Kapoor becomes only Bollywood celeb in 'TIME 100' list
Ranbir Kapoor is a 'TIME 100' honoree

Ranbir Kapoor becomes only Bollywood celeb in 'TIME 100' list

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 16, 2026
12:10 pm
What's the story

In a remarkable achievement, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor has been included among the 100 most influential people by TIME Magazine. This recognition makes him the only Indian actor to feature on this prestigious list for 2026. The annual compilation includes global pioneers, leaders, titans, artists, innovators, and icons from various fields. Other notable Indians on the list include celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Profile

Ayushmann Khurrana penned Kapoor's profile 

Kapoor's profile on the TIME 100 list was written by fellow Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. In his write-up, Khurrana emphasized that Kapoor has moved beyond the chatter about box office and weekend collections in Bollywood. He described Kapoor as an actor who shifts something "quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience."

Cultural impact

'He represents an India that is finally learning to listen'

Khurrana further wrote, "In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint." "He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity. Globally, actors like Ranbir become important cultural bridges." "He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity."

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Future endeavors

Meanwhile, on the work front for Kapoor

Kapoor, who was last seen in Animal, has several exciting projects lined up. He will star in Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana, which is split into two parts, with the first coming out this Diwali and the second releasing next Diwali. He also reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War.

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