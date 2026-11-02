Ranbir Kapoor plans to produce OTT projects
What's the story
Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy with multiple acting projects, is reportedly looking to foray into digital production. The actor is planning to produce long-format OTT shows under his banner and has been reading scripts for the same. His aim is to support diverse storytelling and experimental narratives that may not necessarily work at the box office, per Variety India.
Production plans
Kapoor aims to back projects without acting in them
Kapoor is looking to work with new-age writers and directors to create high-concept series. He intends to back these projects without acting in them.
This move will help him create a strong lineup of premium web shows, further expanding his reach in the entertainment industry beyond acting.
His wife, actor Alia Bhatt, recently co-produced the streaming show Don't Be Shy with her sister Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions.
Past productions
On the production front, Kapoor has previously backed 'Jagga Jasoos'
Kapoor had previously started a production company called Picture Shuru Productions with director Anurag Basu for their musical comedy-mystery film Jagga Jasoos. He also co-produced Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.
On the acting front, Kapoor is currently promoting Ramayana, which will release on Thursday during the Diwali weekend. The film also stars Yash and Sai Pallavi in lead roles and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Future ventures
Kapoor's upcoming films and other actors producing OTT content
Kapoor's future projects include Love & War, Animal Park, Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, and reportedly Dhoom 4.
With his foray into the OTT space as a producer, it will be interesting to see what genres he explores and how involved he gets in casting and other technical/creative decisions.
Other Bollywood actors who have produced OTT content include Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Hrithik Roshan.