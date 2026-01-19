Randeep Hooda backs wellness brand TeinPro

Hooda said he was drawn to founders Chinmay, Raghav, and Kshitij because of their straightforward approach—no extreme diets or fitness fads. He pointed out that most Indian diets just don't meet daily protein needs.

Who's TeinPro for?

Co-founded by Barik, Gupta, and Shokeen, TeinPro isn't just for gym lovers.

Hooda says it's for anyone with long workdays or active routines who wants healthier snack options—basically anyone aiming to make better food choices.

The brand's vibe matches Hooda's own disciplined lifestyle from his film roles.