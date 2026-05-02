'Your story changed me': Randeep Hooda remembers Sarabjit Singh
What's the story
Actor Randeep Hooda, who portrayed Sarabjit Singh in the 2016 biographical drama Sarbjit, has penned a heartfelt tribute to Singh on his death anniversary. In an emotional post on social media, Hooda reflected on how playing Singh taught him about "freedom," "loss," and the "strength of a family." He also paid homage to Singh's sister, Dalbir Kaur, and wife, Sukhpreet, for their unwavering strength.
Tribute
'Your story changed me'
Hooda wrote, "Dear Sarabjit, Your story changed me. What began as preparing for a film became something much deeper. Through you, I felt pain, silence, courage, and hope." "Being you taught me the true meaning of freedom, loss, and the strength of a family that never stopped believing."
Legacy
'Your legacy lives on...'
Hooda added, "Since then, we have also lost, the sister who fought for you with the world, Dalbir Kaur ji and your wife, Sukhpreet ji." "But your legacy lives on through your wonderful daughters, Swapandeep and Poonam, who today have families of their own and are living full, settled lives. In that, perhaps, there is a quiet kind of peace, something every family that has endured pain deserves." He concluded his post by saying Singh's story still stays with him even years after his passing.
Film success
'Sarbjit' was released in 2016
Hooda's haunting transformation and emotionally charged performance in Sarbjit were widely praised. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Kaur and Richa Chadha as Sukhpreet. Darshan Kumar, Shiwani Saini, and Ankur Bhatia played supporting roles. Omung Kumar directed the emotional drama.