'Your story changed me': Randeep Hooda remembers Sarabjit Singh

Hooda wrote, "Dear Sarabjit, Your story changed me. What began as preparing for a film became something much deeper. Through you, I felt pain, silence, courage, and hope." "Being you taught me the true meaning of freedom, loss, and the strength of a family that never stopped believing."

Legacy

'Your legacy lives on...'

Hooda added, "Since then, we have also lost, the sister who fought for you with the world, Dalbir Kaur ji and your wife, Sukhpreet ji." "But your legacy lives on through your wonderful daughters, Swapandeep and Poonam, who today have families of their own and are living full, settled lives. In that, perhaps, there is a quiet kind of peace, something every family that has endured pain deserves." He concluded his post by saying Singh's story still stays with him even years after his passing.