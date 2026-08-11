Randhawa donates 7L to build 35 Assam flood-proof homes
Singer Guru Randhawa has donated ₹700,000 to support families hit by the recent Assam floods.
His donation, in partnership with Sikh Aid Foundation, will help build 35 flood-proof homes in hard-hit areas like Sivasagar and Jorhat.
Earlier, he also gave ₹500,000 to provide essentials like food and medical supplies through Hello Life Foundation.
Randhawa defends 'Fine shyt' on Instagram
This year's floods have affected almost 140,000 people across seven districts, with the death toll at 100.
While Randhawa's donations are making a difference, he's also facing online criticism for his "Fine Shyt" music video.
Responding on Instagram, he said, "Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It's just a silly little slang... calm down calm down calm down fam."