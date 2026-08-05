Ranganath left all savings to housemaid Meenakshi, children honored wish
Entertainment
Telugu actor Ranganath, who died by suicide in 2015 at 66, left all his savings to his longtime housemaid Meenakshi.
In a message written on his wall, he asked his family to give her everything and "Do not trouble her."
His children honored this wish and made sure Meenakshi received what he left behind.
Ranganath acted in over 300 films
Ranganath started out as a railway ticket collector before acting in over 300 films like Manmadhudu and Zamindharugari Ammayi.
After losing his wife in 2009, he struggled with depression.
He sent farewell messages to friends before his death, a moment that plunged the entire industry into grief.