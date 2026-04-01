Ranganathan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' nets 50.76cr 1st week, struggles
Entertainment
Pradeep Ranganathan's new film, Love Insurance Kompany, made ₹50.76 crore worldwide in its first week, but with a hefty ₹60 crore budget, it's having a tough time breaking even.
The sci-fi rom-com has only recovered about 56.7% of its costs so far, with domestic collections at ₹34.04 crore.
'Love Insurance Kompany' trails 'Love Today'
Even with ₹10.6 crore coming from overseas, the movie is trailing behind Ranganathan's earlier success like Love Today, which cost less but earned more.
Unless there's a big turnaround soon, this could end up as his biggest box office disappointment yet.