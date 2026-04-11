Ranganathan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' opens at ₹9.93cr worldwide, ₹6.85cr India Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Pradeep Ranganathan's new film, Love Insurance Kompany, kicked off strong at the box office, pulling in ₹9.93 crore worldwide on day one.

This sci-fi romance about tech and love especially clicked with fans in India, where it earned ₹6.85 crore, most of it from the Tamil version.