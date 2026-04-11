Ranganathan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' opens at ₹9.93cr worldwide, ₹6.85cr India
Entertainment
Pradeep Ranganathan's new film, Love Insurance Kompany, kicked off strong at the box office, pulling in ₹9.93 crore worldwide on day one.
This sci-fi romance about tech and love especially clicked with fans in India, where it earned ₹6.85 crore, most of it from the Tamil version.
'Love Insurance Kompany' Tamil nets ₹5.45cr
In India, the film played across 3,202 shows and grossed ₹7.93 crore. The Tamil version stood out with ₹5.45 crore net and a solid 37% occupancy rate; the Telugu version added another ₹1.40 crore net at 25% occupancy.
Love Insurance Kompany's unique blend of science fiction and romance helped it reach an overall 32.9% opening day occupancy, a promising start for this fresh story.