'Ranger': Ajay, Sanjay, Tamannaah to shoot in Thailand next

The star cast of the upcoming film Ranger, including actors Ajay Devgn , Sanjay Dutt , and Tamannaah Bhatia , will soon be heading to Thailand for the second schedule of their movie. The first leg of filming is reportedly nearing completion in Mumbai. Directed by Jagan Shakti, Ranger is said to be a jungle adventure film with Devgn playing a forest officer and Dutt as the antagonist.

Filming details 'Ranger' team to head to Thailand for 2nd schedule According to a report by Hindustan Times, the cast and crew of Ranger will soon be heading to Thailand for the second schedule. The report quoted a source saying, "Jagan (Shakti, director) and the cast are finishing the Mumbai schedule and will soon head for the second schedule in Thailand." "The shoot involves important sequences of the film."

Song shoot Devgn shot a song using black coffee recently The report also revealed that Devgn and Bhatia recently shot a song for Ranger in Mumbai. The song was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Devgn had to shoot sequences that involved drinking alcohol, but he used black coffee instead. This film marks the on-screen reunion of Devgn and Bhatia after their 2013 film Himmatwala.