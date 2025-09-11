'Ranger': Ajay, Sanjay, Tamannaah to shoot in Thailand next
What's the story
The star cast of the upcoming film Ranger, including actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Tamannaah Bhatia, will soon be heading to Thailand for the second schedule of their movie. The first leg of filming is reportedly nearing completion in Mumbai. Directed by Jagan Shakti, Ranger is said to be a jungle adventure film with Devgn playing a forest officer and Dutt as the antagonist.
Filming details
'Ranger' team to head to Thailand for 2nd schedule
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the cast and crew of Ranger will soon be heading to Thailand for the second schedule. The report quoted a source saying, "Jagan (Shakti, director) and the cast are finishing the Mumbai schedule and will soon head for the second schedule in Thailand." "The shoot involves important sequences of the film."
Song shoot
Devgn shot a song using black coffee recently
The report also revealed that Devgn and Bhatia recently shot a song for Ranger in Mumbai. The song was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Devgn had to shoot sequences that involved drinking alcohol, but he used black coffee instead. This film marks the on-screen reunion of Devgn and Bhatia after their 2013 film Himmatwala.
Career update
Meanwhile, know more about Devgn's recent projects
On the work front, Devgn was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2, which released theatrically on August 1. The film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, also starred Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Vindu Dara Singh. However, it failed to perform well at the box office. He will next be seen in Dhamaal 4 and Golmaal 5 with Rohit Shetty and De De Pyaar De 2.