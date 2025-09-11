Hulk Hogan's $5M estate: Son named co-representative, daughter excluded

The late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan , who passed away in July, has left behind an estate worth nearly $5 million. However, Us Weekly reported that his daughter, Brooke Hogan, is not a beneficiary. The 37-year-old had voluntarily removed herself from the will in 2023 to avoid potential legal disputes and because she didn't trust those around him. Her request was honored, and she is not listed in the latest court documents pertaining to her father's estate.

Family dynamics Nick to be co-personal representative of the estate Brooke's brother, Nick Hogan, is seeking to serve as co-personal representative of the estate alongside Terry McCoy. The late WWE legend's estate is said to include $2,00,000 in cryptocurrency, $7,99,000 in personal and intellectual property, and publicity rights worth about $4 million. There may also be future funds related to a malpractice case involving Hogan's recent neck surgery.

Legal proceedings Widow contemplating legal action against doctors Hogan's widow Sky Daily is yet to file the malpractice lawsuit but is contemplating legal action against the doctors who performed his neck surgery, as per TMZ. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, had executed his will in 2016, and then amended it several times in 2017, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Health struggles Hogan passed away from cardiac arrest In his last years, Hogan struggled with health issues including a neck surgery in May. He reportedly passed away from cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida home on July 24. He was 71. The cause of death was later revealed to be acute myocardial infarction or heart attack. In addition to this, he also suffered from atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition that causes an irregular and often rapid heart rate.