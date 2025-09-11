Box office: 'Param Sundari' beats 'Marjaavaan' in collections

Looking at daily collections of 'Param Sundari'

The movie kicked off with a solid ₹7.25cr on day one, jumped to ₹9.25cr on day two, and hit ₹10.25cr by Sunday, wrapping up its opening weekend at ₹39.75cr.

Earnings dipped during the weekdays but still managed to push past "Marjaavaan" by ₹21 lakh as the cumulative total reached ₹48.25 crore—a nice win for Malhotra.