Box office: 'Param Sundari' beats 'Marjaavaan' in collections
"Param Sundari," starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, has just outperformed the 2019 film "Marjaavaan" at the Indian box office.
With ₹48.25 crore collected so far—just ahead of "Marjaavaan's" ₹48.04 crore—the film marks Malhotra's fifth-biggest hit after titles like "Ek Villain" and "Kapoor & Sons," even though reviews have been mixed.
Looking at daily collections of 'Param Sundari'
The movie kicked off with a solid ₹7.25cr on day one, jumped to ₹9.25cr on day two, and hit ₹10.25cr by Sunday, wrapping up its opening weekend at ₹39.75cr.
Earnings dipped during the weekdays but still managed to push past "Marjaavaan" by ₹21 lakh as the cumulative total reached ₹48.25 crore—a nice win for Malhotra.