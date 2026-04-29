Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani reacts to SC asking for mediation

The Supreme Court of India recently suggested mediation to resolve the estate dispute between late businessman Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur , and his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur. The court emphasized that prolonged litigation may not be beneficial for anyone involved. In response to this suggestion, Rani told Hindustan Times, "I welcome the Hon'ble Supreme Court's observations and its encouragement of a peaceful resolution."

Mediation response 'Ready to participate in any fair and transparent mediation' Rani further said, "At this stage of my life, I seek only truth, dignity, and the protection of what is rightfully mine and my family's." "I remain ready to participate in any fair and transparent mediation process, while trusting that the courts will ensure justice on the merits." She added, "This has never been about conflict. It is about restoring fairness, preserving a family legacy, and ensuring that no one is deprived through deception or misuse of trust."

Court's observation 'You are 80...': Court's advice to Rani A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi observed that the courtroom battles may not be in anyone's interest. They told Rani's lawyer, "Why are you all fighting? You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight." The court also strongly noted, "Go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste." They left the door open for hearing the matter again if a resolution isn't reached through mediation.

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Legal proceedings What is the dispute about? Rani, in her plea, sought directions to restrain the respondents from interfering with the estate, its assets, and related affairs. She also challenged certain orders of the Delhi High Court, arguing that the estate has not been adequately preserved and expressing concerns about the possible dissipation of assets. The dispute began when she filed a suit challenging the creation of the Rani Kapur Family Trust.

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