'Decide issue peacefully': SC suggests mediation in Sunjay Kapur case 

The Supreme Court of India on Monday suggested a negotiated settlement in an ongoing inheritance dispute within the Sona Group family. The court advised 80-year-old Rani Kapur to consider mediation instead of a prolonged legal battle. A bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala, while hearing her plea, stressed that starting litigation at her age may not be advisable. "If this litigation has started at 80...this is not the age to fight," observed the court.

Case details Case revolves around late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate The case revolves around a dispute over the estate of Kapur's son, late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. Kapur has challenged the creation and functioning of a family trust, alleging it deprived her of control over her assets. She has approached the apex court after the Delhi High Court denied her interim relief or freezing of the estate during the matter's pendency.

Allegations Family trust fraudulently created, shifted ownership, alleges Kapur In her suit, Kapur has alleged that the family trust was fraudulently created and used to transfer control of key Sona Group assets without her consent. She claimed that after suffering a stroke in 2017, she was made to sign documents under the pretext of administrative formalities. Her late son Sunjay and his wife Priya allegedly took advantage of her medical condition to shift ownership of assets into the trust.

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Inheritance conflict Dispute escalated after Sunjay's death last year The dispute escalated after Sunjay's death last year, with Kapur alleging Priya took control of key group entities, leaving her without a share in the estate. The issue also involves competing claims from other family members, including grandchildren, with related proceedings pending before the Delhi High Court. Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing Kapur, argued that courts generally grant protective orders at an early stage in disputes involving large estates to prevent asset diversion.

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