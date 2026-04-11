Sunjay Kapur's mother calls inheritance battle with Priya 'very traumatic'

Rani Kapur , the mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, has spoken about her recent removal from the RK Family Trust by his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur . The 80-year-old matriarch described this as a "very difficult time for the family" and "very traumatic for me." She told Hindustan Times that she is currently taking sleeping pills to cope with her emotional distress over her son's inheritance.

Inheritance dispute 'We had family there, but the house was my own...' Kapur, who is currently based in Mumbai, has not returned to her Delhi home since Sunjay's death. She alleged, "She hasn't even allowed me to come back to Delhi and take my own things from my own house." "We had family there, but the house was my own creation, and she (Sachdev Kapur) now thinks that she owns everything, which is not going to happen as long as I am alive." "I'm not going to let her do that."

Legal action 'It's sad that he married this girl...' Kapur said she wants Sachdev Kapur out of her life. She added, "It's sad that he married this girl. That's all she wanted. And now she thinks that she can take over." "It's not possible. There is a law in this country. The law exists, and I have to have her out of my life."

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