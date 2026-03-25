Priya moves to oust Sunjay Kapur's mother as family trustee

In the latest development in the ongoing legal dispute over the RK Family Trust, Priya Sachdev Kapur has issued a notice seeking the removal of her estranged mother-in-law, Rani Kapur , as a trustee. The notice alleges that Kapur breached her fiduciary duties and acted against the interests of the trust and its beneficiaries. The dispute is currently being heard by the Delhi High Court .

Legal grounds 'You are formally removed as a trustee' Sachdev Kapur's notice to Kapur states that she has been rendered "incapacitated to continue as a trustee of the Trust" due to her actions. As per PTI, the notice cites clauses in the trust deed, stating, "You (Kapur) are hereby formally removed as a Trustee of the RK Family Trust, effective March 25, 2026." It further adds that Kapur has no authority or right to act on behalf of the trust or interfere in its administration.

Dispute details Notice accuses Kapur of 'challenging the validity of the trust' Sachdev Kapur's notice also accuses Kapur of "challenging the validity of the trust and seeking to divest the trust of all its assets." Last year, Kapur had alleged that some people were trying to wrest control over the family legacy while they were still mourning her son Sunjay Kapur's sudden death. She had also opposed Sachdev Kapur's appointment as a Non-Executive Director in Sona Comstar.

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Counter-move Sachdev Kapur's notice comes in response to Kapur's earlier notice Sachdev Kapur's recent notice comes in response to an earlier notice issued by Kapur seeking her removal from the RK Family Trust. In a statement, Sachdev Kapur said, "Your conduct is contrary to the terms of the trust deed and to your fiduciary duties as a trustee." She added that Kapur's attempt to extinguish the trust for personal gain is a complete violation of fiduciary duties as a trustee.

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