Delhi HC judge steps away from Rani Kapur's suit

Justice Vikas Mahajan of the Delhi High Court has recused himself from hearing a suit filed by Rani Kapur , mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur. The suit seeks to declare the Rani Kapur Family Trust null and void, alleging it was fraudulently created by her son and daughter-in-law Priya Kapur to unlawfully deprive her of assets inherited from her husband Surinder Kapur. The trust holds a stake in Sona Comstar, an automotive component manufacturer, led by Sunjay.

Case details Court to hear case tomorrow Justice Mahajan ordered that the case be listed before another bench after obtaining orders from the judge in charge of the original side. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on Thursday, January 29. In her suit, the octogenarian claimed she was the sole beneficiary of her late husband's estate, which was bequeathed to her under a will probated by the Bombay High Court after his death.

Allegations Kapur alleged exploitation and fraud by late son Kapur alleged that after suffering a stroke in 2017, her son and his third wife exploited her physical dependence to transfer all her assets into the trust without her consent. She claimed this fraud was discovered only after her son's death. The trust deed, dated October 26, 2017, reportedly stipulated that its assets were for the exclusive benefit of Sunjay during his lifetime and later for Priya and their child Azarius Kapur.

Accusations Kapur has named 23 defendants, including seven grandchildren Kapur further alleged that her signatures on the RK Family Trust deed were forged, a claim she said was supported by a forensic expert. She also claimed she never read or understood the trust deed and was unaware it divested her of her estate or made Sunjay its exclusive beneficiary. She has named 23 defendants, including Priya and her seven grandchildren, as well as Nitin Sharma and Dinesh Agarwal, witnesses to Sunjay's will.

