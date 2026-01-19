Rani Mukerji kicks off 'Mardaani 3' promotions with flair

The trailer was released earlier in January, and the movie hits theaters exclusively on January 30—so mark your calendars if you're a fan of action-packed thrillers.

What's new this time?

This round, Mukerji's character is up against a beggar mafia, with the trailer indicating 93 girls vanish within just 90 days, led by Amma (Mallika Prasad).

The film features Janaki Bodiwala in a key role, with direction by Minawala and writing by Aayush Gupta.