Rani Mukerji kicks off 'Mardaani 3' promotions with flair
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji just launched the promo run for Mardaani 3, the latest in Yash Raj Films's crime thriller series.
The Mumbai event on January 19 saw her promote the film as she returns as tough NIA officer Shivani Shivaji Roy.
Release date and where to watch
The trailer was released earlier in January, and the movie hits theaters exclusively on January 30—so mark your calendars if you're a fan of action-packed thrillers.
What's new this time?
This round, Mukerji's character is up against a beggar mafia, with the trailer indicating 93 girls vanish within just 90 days, led by Amma (Mallika Prasad).
The film features Janaki Bodiwala in a key role, with direction by Minawala and writing by Aayush Gupta.