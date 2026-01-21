Rani-KJo to sit together to celebrate actor's 30yrs in cinema  

Yash Raj Films has announced a special closed-door interaction to celebrate 30 years of Rani Mukerji in Hindi cinema. The session will bring together her and filmmaker Karan Johar for a conversation reflecting on her cinematic journey and the legacy she has built over three decades, reported Bollywood Hungama. This comes when Mukerji is preparing for her next theatrical release, the third part of Mardaani. Further details about the discussion are currently being kept under wraps.

Fan interaction Mukerji's nostalgic visit to St Xavier's College Parallel to the milestone celebration, Mukerji has been actively engaging with audiences on the ground as part of the promotions for her upcoming film, Mardaani 3. On Tuesday, she experienced a nostalgic moment during a visit to St Xavier's College, organized by Bollywood Hungama. Videos and photographs circulating online show the actor taking a seat in the familiar classroom alongside students, recreating a moment that instantly resonated with fans. Her 2018 film Hichki was shot in this college.

Promotional activities Mukerji's nationwide tour for 'Mardaani 3' promotions Mukerji, who will reprise her role as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, has been traveling across cities to connect with audiences. Over the weekend, she visited Pune, where she participated in a special Mardaani-themed game organized by students. During the visit, the actor also offered prayers at the city's iconic Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir, visuals from which went viral online.

