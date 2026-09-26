'Stop using my name...': Rani Swarnkar on Govinda affair rumours
What's the story
Aspiring actor Rani Swarnkar has finally responded to the rumors of her alleged relationship with veteran star Govinda. In a strongly worded note on Instagram Stories, she wrote on Saturday, "Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in an already broken house." The post comes amid ongoing speculation about Govinda's alleged relationship with his Roopa co-star and after Ssunita Ahuja publicly spoke about marital discord.
Post details
Swarnkar's post was directed at the rumors
Swarnkar further wrote, "People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear."
"I don't understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public. Is this really a pain or is it a carefully thought out conspiracy?"
Conclusion
She also questioned motives of women seeking public sympathy
Swarnkar questioned the motives of women who seek sympathy.
"Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good, fully aware that what they couldn't accomplish behind doors, they can achieve by going public and gaining people's sympathy?"
She wondered if the point was "to constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely and drive him to the point of death."
Public plea
Earlier, Ahuja spoke about her marriage
She ended her note with a plea: "Stop using my name to serve your agenda."
Before Swarnkar's post, Ahuja had publicly spoken about her marriage during a visit to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple.
She sought Goddess Kali's blessings and asked for the difficulties in her life to be removed.
"There are some demons in my life too, and I have come here to ask the Goddess to destroy them as well," she said.
Media request
'Those who are trying to gain publicity...'
Ahuja also appealed to the media not to support or amplify those she believed were trying to gain attention through the controversy.
"Those who are trying to gain publicity by coming into the media, I fold my hands and request the media not to support them," she said.
Actor's statement
Meanwhile, here's what Govinda said about the relationship rumors
Govinda was recently seen at Lalbaugcha Raja with Swarnkar. The two were photographed at the pandal seeking Bappa's blessings.
Speaking to ANI, the 62-year-old actor addressed speculation around his personal life and said the visit was linked to work.
He also dismissed reports linking him romantically with Swarnkar, maintained their relationship was professional, and said he had visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings for Roopa.