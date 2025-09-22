'Ranna Baati' teaser: Bengali film promises heartwarming tale of connections Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

The teaser for the new Bengali film "Ranna Baati" just dropped on Mahalaya morning and is already buzzing online.

Directed by Pratim D. Gupta, the movie explores how sharing food can spark connections and even change lives, all with a mix of heartfelt drama and light comedy.

Ritwick Chakraborty and Sohini Sarkar lead the cast, promising plenty of emotion (and maybe a few laughs).