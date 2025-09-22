Next Article
'Ranna Baati' teaser: Bengali film promises heartwarming tale of connections
Entertainment
The teaser for the new Bengali film "Ranna Baati" just dropped on Mahalaya morning and is already buzzing online.
Directed by Pratim D. Gupta, the movie explores how sharing food can spark connections and even change lives, all with a mix of heartfelt drama and light comedy.
Ritwick Chakraborty and Sohini Sarkar lead the cast, promising plenty of emotion (and maybe a few laughs).
More about the film
Alongside its main stars, "Ranna Baati" features Solanki Roy, Anirban Chakrabart, Barun Chanda, and Ida Dasgupta.
Director Gupta says, "It doesn't just fill our stomachs—it fills our lives with connection, memories, and meaning."
This one's set to turn everyday meals into moments that matter.